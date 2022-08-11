Syrian stabbed employee of the Foreigners’ Registration Office in Wuppertal

On Thursday morning, a female employee was stabbed several times at a foreigners’ office in Wuppertal ( North Rhine-Westphalia)!According to the newspaper BILD, the perpetrator is a 21-year-old Syrian. According to initial information, the man stormed into the building in the Elberfeld district at 8.58 a.m., jumped over the reception counter in the entrance area and abruptly stabbed the woman.The security guard was eventually able to overpower the attacker and the police subsequently arrested him.The female office worker was taken to hospital. According to the police, she was seriously but not life-threateningly injured. It is not yet clear why the man attacked her.

