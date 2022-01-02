In Montbéliard, Département Doubs, France, the most common given names in 2021 are: Hamza (1st), Mohamed (2nd), Amir (3rd) and Naël (4th) for boys; Selma (1st) and Aïssa (2nd) for girls

In Montbéliard, Département Doubs, France, the most common given names in 2021 are: Hamza (1st), Mohamed (2nd), Amir (3rd) and Naël (4th) for boys; Selma (1st) and Aïssa (2nd) for girls – Allah's Willing Executioners

