In Montbéliard, Département Doubs, France, the most common given names in 2021 are: Hamza (1st), Mohamed (2nd), Amir (3rd) and Naël (4th) for boys; Selma (1st) and Aïssa (2nd) for girls Posted on 2. Jan 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/in-montbe….liard-departement-doIn Montbéliard, Département Doubs, France, the most common given names in 2021 are: Hamza (1st), Mohamed (2nd), Amir (3rd) and Naël (4th) for boys; Selma (1st) and Aïssa (2nd) for girls – Allah's Willing Executioners1:37 PM January 2, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related