Czech Republic: 18-year-old girl raped in the open street and woman stabbed by the same person on New Year’s Eve – A 20-year-old Afghan migrant arrested Posted on 2. Jan 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/czech-rep….ublic-18-year-old-giCzech Republic: 18-year-old girl raped in the open street and woman stabbed by the same person on New Year’s Eve – A 20-year-old Afghan migrant arrested – Allah's Willing Executioners6:05 PM January 2, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related