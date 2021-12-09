France: The professor, whom left-wing radicals and Islamists call an “Islamophobe”, calls his former university in Grenoble a “re-education camp” Posted on 9. Dec 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-th….e-professor-whom-lefFrance: The professor, whom left-wing radicals and Islamists call an “Islamophobe”, calls his former university in Grenoble a “re-education camp” – Allah's Willing Executioners2:34 PM December 9, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related