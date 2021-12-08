“I am a member of a satanic sect and I will avenge my Muslim brothers!” : A man glorifies terrorism in front of a church in Cannes, France

Posted on by

“I am a member of a satanic sect and I will avenge my Muslim brothers!” : A man glorifies terrorism in front of a church in Cannes, France – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s