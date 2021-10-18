French newspaper Le Monde calls Patrick Jardin, who lost his daughter in the Islamist terrorist attack at the Bataclan, a “hateful father” Posted on 18. Oct 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/french-ne….wspaper-le-monde-calFrench newspaper Le Monde calls Patrick Jardin, who lost his daughter in the Islamist terrorist attack at the Bataclan, a “hateful father” – Allah's Willing Executioners12:07 PM October 18, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related