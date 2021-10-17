Germany: Ex-Muslims demonstrating in Cologne against the call of the muezzin allowed by the municipality were threatened by Muslims in front of the mosque Posted on 17. Oct 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/germany-e….x-muslims-demonstratGermany: Ex-Muslims demonstrating in Cologne against the call of the muezzin allowed by the municipality were threatened by Muslims in front of the mosque – Allah's Willing Executioners12:47 PM October 17, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related