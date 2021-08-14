The Imam of Gennevilliers, who was dismissed after his sermon, files a complaint against the French Minister of the Interior for “abuse of office” Posted on 14. Aug 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/the-imam-….of-gennevilliers-whoThe Imam of Gennevilliers, who was dismissed after his sermon, files a complaint against the French Minister of the Interior for “abuse of office” – Allah's Willing Executioners1:51 PM August 14, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related