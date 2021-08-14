Syrian refugee from Germany and his “boss” arrested with over 500,000 euros in the boot of their limousine – They were allegedly transporting the money for “a famous Syrian physician in Germany”

Posted on by

Syrian refugee from Germany and his “boss” arrested with over 500,000 euros in the boot of their limousine – They were allegedly transporting the money for “a famous Syrian physician in Germany” – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s