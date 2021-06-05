Majority of French want foreigners convicted in France imprisoned in their own countries

According to a survey by the Institute for CSA Studies for CNEWS, a majority of French people believe that foreign criminals should serve prison sentences in their own countries if found guilty in France.

By studying the detailed results a little more closely, it is notable that the share of men and women is rather equivalent on the side of the “yes” (respectively 65 percent of men and 68 percent of women) as on the side of “no” (35 percent against 32 percent).

The “yes” wins in all age groups, but it is strongest among 35-49 year olds, who answered in the affirmative at the rate of 70 percent. Among 18-24 year olds the question was more debated, with 56 percent of “yes” against 44 percent of “no”. Moreover, the majority of the youngest (59 percent) opted for a qualified answer: 24 percent of “yes, rather” and 35 percent of “no, rather not”.

On the conservative side of the political spectrum there was hardly any debate, with only 17 percent of those who said “no”. Among the sympathizers of the National Rally, the most important share of affirmative answers were observed, at 90 percent, of which 80 percent of those questioned were “completely” convinced.

https://freewestmedia.com/2021/06/05/majority-of-french-want-foreigners-convicted-in-france-imprisoned-in-their-own-country/