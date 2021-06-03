Austria: Experts warn against seeing Muslims as victims across the board

Hardly anyone in Austria knows more about radical forms of Islam than the author and historian Heiko Heinisch. In view of the recent debate about the Islam map, he now speaks out clearly – and blames the public’s handling of the issue: “For years, many media have ignored indications of problematic currents and ideologies outside the Islamic Religious Union of Austria (IGGÖ), and there is no research in and about the respective associations.

Against the backdrop of the debate about anti-Islam warning signs mounted by right-wingers, he warns against encouraging a false narrative according to which “Islam and all Muslims in general are always seen as victims. This is precisely what would help the problematic movements in Islam with their propaganda.

