Romanesque church from the 13th century devastated on Ascension weekend in Gers, France

It’s astonishing: why would they attack such a building? The Romanesque church of Saint-Pierre de Tasque (photo) dates back to the 13th century. It represents a real historical, cultural and religious site. It is a listed monument, as is its entire interior. Trouble, during the weekend of Ascension Day, it was vandalised, reports La Dépêche this Wednesday, June 2.It was tourists who found the place in a pitiful state, having come to visit an “atypical church, one of the oldest” in the Gers department, which had been “built and rebuilt several times in history”, according to Franck Arnoux, the mayor of the place.Nothing was stolen, the church was only wantonly damaged. The mayor lamented that “they had their fun” while broken glass covered the floor, statues were torn down and writing was placed on the altar.The building, which has “stylistic, artistic and historical” value, had recently been restored. So there will be costs for the small village of 260 inhabitants. In the meantime, there are ” rumours in the community and everyone is suspicious”, says the mayor, who would like to shed light on this affair in order to “exonerate certain young people”.

https://www.valeursactuelles.com/regions/occitanie/gers/no_agglomeration/societe/gers-une-eglise-romane-du-xiiie-siecle-saccagee-le-week-end-de-lascension/