70 % of the perpetrators who pushed travellers into the railway tracks in Germany are migrants

Last year, according to the tabloid BILD information, the Federal Police reported 29 cases in which people were pushed into the track area.

Those who pushed people onto the railway track injured 21 people – fortunately no one was killed in 2020.

Striking: According to the Federal Police, of a total of 22 suspects apprehended, 15 persons do not have German citizenship.

Most recently, in mid-April, an unknown person pushed a 17-year-old girl onto the tracks on the platform in Winterhausen (Würzburg district). The young woman was slightly injured.

At Frankfurt Central Station, an eight-year-old boy died in 2019 after being pushed in front of an arriving ICE train by a migrant from Eritrea.

The railway has since increased security measures.

https://m.bild.de/politik/inland/politik-inland/15-ohne-deutschen-pass-22-gleis-schubser-gefasst-76555084,view=amp.bildMobile.html

