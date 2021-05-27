Arabs attack and injure man wearing a kippah in Magdeburg, Germany

In Magdeburg on Wednesday, there was an anti-Semitic attack on a 22-year-old man wearing a kippa. According to the police, the man, who comes from Iran, was attacked by an Arab-looking man and slightly injured. The accused punched the 22-year-old several times in the face and against the neck and tried to take away his kippa.

When a witness approached, the attacker let go of the 22-year-old and left. The attacker was accompanied by three to four people, the police said.

All four to five persons, aged between 18 and 25 years, were being searched for. Witnesses to the incident were asked to contact the Magdeburg police.

https://www.welt.de/vermischtes/article231392891/Magdeburg-Antisemitischer-Angriff-auf-Kippa-Traeger.html