First man in the world to be given Covid vaccine dies of stroke

William Shakespeare died at the age of 81 after becoming the first man in the world to get the Covid vaccine.

The Daily Mirror reported that on December 8 last year Shakespeare became the first man to have the injection at the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in the UK. At the time, the newspaper called it a “lifesaving vaccine”.

He passed away on Thursday after suffering a stroke – at the same hospital where he received his Pfizer injection.

The cause of Shakespeare’s death is consistent with the conclusion reached by various experts stating that all gene-based vaccines can be expected to cause blood clotting and bleeding disorders, based on their molecular mechanisms of action.

“Contrary to claims that blood disorders post-vaccination are ‘rare’, many common vaccine side effects (headaches, nausea, vomiting and haematoma-like ‘rashes’ over the body) may indicate thrombosis and other severe abnormalities. […] Clotting events currently receiving media attention are likely just the ‘tip of a huge iceberg’,” a group of concerned experts have warned.

“Due to immunological priming, risks of clotting, bleeding and other adverse events can be expected to increase with each re-vaccination and each intervening Coronavirus exposure. Over time, whether months or years, this renders both vaccination and Coronaviruses dangerous to young and healthy age groups, for whom without vaccination COVID-19 poses no substantive risk. Since vaccine roll-out, Covid-19 incidence has risen in numerous areas with high vaccination rates.”

But not only the young are at risk. Multiple series of Covid-19 fatalities have occurred shortly after the onset vaccinations in senior homes. These cases may have been due not only to antibody-dependent enhancement but also to a general immunosuppressive effect of the vaccines according to concerned specialists.

“Immunosuppression may have caused a previously asymptomatic infection to become clinically manifest. Regardless of the exact mechanism responsible for these reported deaths, we must expect that the vaccines will increase rather than decrease lethality of Covid-19 — the vaccines are not safe,” the group of experts concluded.

Doctors for Covid Ethics have warned that “with the mRNA vaccines [i.e. Pfizer], the risk of severe adverse events is virtually guaranteed to increase with every successive injection and in the long term, they are therefore even more dangerous than the vector vaccines [i.e. AstraZeneca]”.

Another group of doctors suing the Canadian government over the vaccine roll-out, led by David Martin and Judy Mikovits, called the injections a “pathogen creator”.

Martin explained: “Vaccines actually are a legally defined term … under public health law … under CDC and FDA standards, and a vaccine specifically has to stimulate both an immunity within the person receiving it, but it also has to disrupt transmission … They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment.”

He added that the mRNA injection from Moderna which is similar to Pfizer’s treatment “was a started as a chemotherapy company for cancer, not a vaccine manufacturer for SARS … if we said we’re going to give people prophylactic chemo for the cancer they don’t have, you’d be laughed out of a room, because it’s a stupid idea”.

“That’s exactly what this is! This is a mechanical device, in the form of a very small packet of technology, that is being inserted into the human system to activate the cell to become a pathogen manufacturing site. The only reason why the term [vaccine] is being used is to abuse the 1905 Jacobsen case that has been misrepresented since it was written.

“If we were honest with this, we would actually call it what it is: it is a chemical pathogen device, that is actually meant to unleash a chemical pathogen production action within the cell. It is a medical device, not a drug, because it meets the CDRH [Center for Devices and Radiological Health] definition of a device.”

Official documents now released by the British government have meanwhile revealed that over 18 million people were secretly tracked through their phones to “provide behaviourally-informed evidence” of their movements and activities.

The director of Big Brother Watch, said this revelation was “deeply chilling” that millions of Brits were unwittingly tracked and subjected to behavioural analysis via their phones. The government has identified those who have been vaccinated, where those live who have not, as well as their age and close contacts through this digital stalking.

“This is deeply chilling and damaging to public trust in medical confidentiality. Between looming Covid passports and vaccine phone surveillance, this Government is turning Britain into a Big Brother state under the cover of Covid. This should be a wake up call to us all.”

