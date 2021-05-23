Germany: Refugee set fire to his wife because she was to take one’s driving test

His aim was to disfigure his wife forever!

Trial about an act of jealousy in Lemgo. Family father Telman A. (35, four children) is charged with grievous bodily harm and arson.

The prosecution is convinced: The Azerbaijani (tolerated refugee) attacked his wife (32) in the street, doused her with petrol and set her on fire. Miraculously, the victim “only” suffered burns on her head, hands, arm and upper body. The woman will hardly retain any scars.

According to the prosecution, Telman A. did not want to kill his wife. He wanted to disfigure her so that other men would no longer be interested in her.

The marriage had been in disharmony for a long time. She had separated at the beginning of 2020, partly because of his jealousy. A big point of contention was her driving licence training. Telman A. insinuated that she was having an affair with the driving instructor. For this reason, he allegedly also set fire to the driving school car, a Hyundai.

The case was now being brought before the Lemgo District Court. But the judge broke off the trial after a short time and referred the case to the Detmold Regional Court. Reason: The charges could lead to a sentence of more than four years. However, district courts may only impose prison sentences of up to four years.

