Germany: Muslim murders sister’s boyfriend because he is Christian

In the case of the so-called backyard murder of a 25-year-old man in a car park in Salzgitter, the Regional Court of Braunschweig has ruled on the second trial that the offender was guilty of a particularly serious offence.

This means that the 35-year-old perpetrator from Syria cannot apply for a suspended sentence after only 15 years, a spokesperson for the regional court said on Tuesday. The sentence is not yet legally binding. Accordingly, an appeal can be filed again.

In February 2020, the man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Regional Court of Braunschweig after his trial based on extensive circumstantial evidence for murder and violation of the Weapons Act. According to the court, he had killed his sister’s boyfriend because, as a Muslim, he did not tolerate his sister’s relationship with her boyfriend with Christian religious affiliation. According to the verdict, the man waited for the victim in the backyard for more than an hour in January 2019. When the 25-year-old got out of the car, the accused fired shots at close range. The man died in hospital from his gunshot wounds.

The Federal Supreme Court had confirmed the Braunschweig sentence of life imprisonment for murder, but called for a new trial when determining the particular gravity of the guilt.

