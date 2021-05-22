German judge has a heart for Palestinian anti-Semite

In handcuffs, Ismail A. (49) was brought before the district court. Shortly before, the anti-Semite was arrested. So that he would not be absent from the trial.

The man – who was born in the Gaza Strip in 1971 – has been in Germany since 2003 and is tolerated here. Despite 14 criminal records and although the public prosecutor demanded five months’ imprisonment, the judge let the anti-Semite go free again.

In March 2020, A. had shouted “Heil Hitler” and “Sieg Heil” on Albertplatz square. When police officers confronted him, he resisted, telling one officer: “None of your business, you Jew!”.

He continued shouting: “You are dirty Jews” and “I am a Nazi and I can slap you around too”.

He confessed to the offences to his lawyer. Unbelievable: Judge Milde-Fiedler only gave him a lenient five months probation – and even included an unpaid fine for theft!

https://m.bild.de/regional/dresden/dresden-aktuell/dresden-nur-bewaehrung-fuer-antisemiten-76465908,view=amp.bildMobile.html