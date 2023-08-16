Germany: Afghan refugee stabs mother and her 16-year-old daughter because the latter did not want to have an affair with him

Screen grab youtube

In October 2022, the Afghan stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend and her mother (36) with a knife. With their last ounce of strength, the two victims, whose lives were in danger, managed to flee to safety in the neighbour’s flat. The knifeman fled and was arrested shortly afterwards.

Now the verdict before the Frankenthal Regional Court: Fuwad O. (presumably 29) must serve 10.5 years behind bars for attempted murder (concerning the daughter) and attempted manslaughter (concerning the mother).

The prosecution had suspected jealousy as a motive and demanded twelve years imprisonment. The defence argues for a conviction for dangerous bodily harm.

In her reasoning for the sentence, Judge Mirtha Hütt said: “The accused, who had known the injured party at the end of 2021, developed romantic feelings for Sarah. He gave her gifts and even wanted to start a family with her. Nevertheless, Sarah made it clear to him again and again that he was not her kind of man, even telling him about other love affairs in order to keep him at a distance.”

And further: “This led to increasing dissatisfaction and self-pity in the accused. A feeling of jealousy, lovesickness and mortification built up more and more in the accused. And he also felt offended with regard to her mother and blamed her for his situation.

The chamber assumed that the Afghan man who confessed stabbed both women with intent to kill. When he attacked the mother, he yelled: “I want you and your sh…family to die!”

The judge explained: “The attack on the daughter was insidious. The injured party was helpless and defenceless. It was therefore attempted murder in this case. The mother, on the other hand, was aware that the accused was physically superior to the child. But she wanted to protect her child and therefore accepted consequences.” Which is why the chamber did not legally assume attempted murder in her case, but attempted manslaughter.

The two victims were not in the courtroom when the verdict was pronounced. Their lawyer Katja Kosian told the newspaper BILD: “It was not possible for them to come, because both are suffering too much from the consequences and have to be cared by physiologists to this day”.

The case: From October 20 to 21, 2022, the Afghan had stayed overnight with Bettina A. and her daughter Sarah in Speyer. The mother of two reports: “This was nothing unusual. Friends of my daughter often stayed overnight with us. Fuwad was in Sarah’s clique, visited us often and was always very friendly. We therefore accepted him like a friend in our family.”

But the next morning Fuwad turned from a polite young man into a hateful person.

When Sarah A. came out of the shower, Fuwad O. lunged at her with a knife. Mother Bettina: “We had just got up when I heard screams from my daughter’s room. When I came in, Fuwad was standing there with a kitchen knife and had already stabbed my daughter three times.”

When the former geriatric nurse stood protectively in front of her daughter, the Afghan stabbed her 13 (!) times as well, according to the prosecution’s indictment: “I thought: Now I have to die.”

The knifeman fled, was arrested shortly afterwards and has been in custody since.

In the course of the investigations against him, it came to light that Fuwad O., who came to Germany in 2015 and worked in a pizzeria in Römerberg near Speyer, had always concealed his true identity from Bettina and Sarah A.. The mother: “He told us he was only 20 …”.

The prosecution sees jealousy as the motive for the crime: When he wanted more than friendship from Sarah A., she told him that she was already with someone else.

When Bettina A. saw him again as a witness in court, there was no sign of remorse from him: “He did not even look at me. Even an apology did not cross this man’s lips.”

The mother has been unable to work since the attack, which she only survived through a five-hour emergency operation, and Sarah can no longer attend school – she suffers from panic attacks and anxiety.

https://www.bild.de/regional/frankfurt/frankfurt-aktuell/mutter-und-tochter-fast-getoetet-10-5-jahre-knast-fuer-messerstecher-85037918.bild.html?t_ref=https%3A%2F%2Fm.bild.de%2Fregional%2Ffrankfurt%2Ffrankfurt-aktuell%2Fmutter-und-tochter-fast-getoetet-10-5-jahre-knast-fuer-messerstecher-85037918.bildMobile.html