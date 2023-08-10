France: “Hey, are you a Christian?” Three RN parliamentary assistants attacked in Marseille by six persons of “North African origin”; golden cross stolen

The group of party supporters was attacked by six people at the Old Port on Sunday morning. A complaint was filed.

A group of party supporters, including three Rassemblement National parliamentary workers, were attacked and robbed on Sunday morning August 6 at the Old Port in the first arrondissement of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) by six people who stole jewellery from them. A complaint was filed.

When Julien Chevet, Lukas Goslini and Thomas Molina – staff members of the MPs Frank Giletti, Gisèle Lelouis and José Gonzalez – came from the party at around 4:30 in the morning and went to their car, accompanied by Molina’s girlfriend, they were attacked by six people.

(…)

When Julien Chevet noticed his gold chain and cross missing from his neck as he was leaving the scene, he asked his assailants, who denied having stolen them, before becoming aggressive and walking towards the municipal opera house.

In the course of the confrontation, which was accompanied by provocations and aggressive gestures, Lukas Goslini was also robbed of his gold chain after one of the attackers, seeing the two small baptismal medallions around his neck, asked him: “Hey, you have the chain, are you a Christian?”.

An affirmative answer was immediately followed by a blow to the chest. The attackers were on the run and had not taken their victims’ watches or mobile phones. Mr Goslini, contacted by Valeurs actuelles, described men of the “North African in appearance” who wore tracksuits and trainers and had a strong accent.

