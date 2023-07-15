Germany: When the children were away from home, the Pakistani stabbed the German mother to death – he is only sentenced to a paltry 12 years’ imprisonment Posted on 15. Jul 2023 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/germany-w….hen-the-children-werGermany: When the children were away from home, the Pakistani stabbed the German mother to death – he is only sentenced to a paltry 12 years’ imprisonment – Allah's Willing Executioners9:59 AM July 15, 2023 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related