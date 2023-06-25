The TV channel TF1 has a report about restaurant owners who enjoy good food and love their homeland. They are accused of Islamophobia by an LFI executive because they like pork

Posted on by

The TV channel TF1 has a report about restaurant owners who enjoy good food and love their homeland. They are accused of Islamophobia by an LFI executive because they like pork – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s