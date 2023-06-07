How US deep state ‘NGOs’, Islamists, neo-Ambedkarites colluded to pass an ‘anti-caste’ law via an Afghan-Muslim US Senator: A DisinfoLab special

(Image Source : Disinfolab)

What happens when a fake ID, a Pak Jamaat protégé, and two Soros funded agents walk into a bar? They produce a survey on India’s caste issue. Story of EqualityLabs, Soros, million dollars funding, and an experiment run from the US in 1999.

SB403 introduced by Senator Aisha Wahab to ban caste discrimination was passed by California Senate Judiciary Committee last month was based on a ‘single’ caste survey report by Equality Labs. The Survey in question is a 2018 survey conducted by 4 people.

Who are they?

The very first ‘author’ of the Equality Labs ‘caste report’ – Maari Zwick is a ghost author! No such person exists. And after we exposed the fake ID, it has now been deactivated.

2nd author, Natasha Dar is Grandchild of Pak Lt Col. Bashiruddin Ahmed active during Bangladeshi genocide of 1971.Her mother Huma Dar is a proponent of Kashmir-Khalistan separatism.

Natasha works as Int. Advocacy with Musawah Global Vision which in turn is funded by Soros.

The third co-founder of Equality Labs Sharmin Hossain, the Bangladeshi American and is a recipient of Open Society Youth Award of 2015.

The protagonist, Thenmozhi Soundararajan herself is a recipient of Soros grants even before starting Equality Labs (2014). Later on, she would become a key project on Caste line funded by OSF & philanthropic nexus.

In other words, the EL poster girls did not become recipients of OSF after setting up the Equality Labs, but looks like they were chosen to set up the EL, which later found a common cause with with the Pak Jamaat fronts on all Indian fault-lines. On Soros money.

Apart from each player, the Equality Labs separately also received funding from Soros apart from several other ‘philanthropic fronts’, including Luminate Media (Omidyar Network), New Media Ventures, & Ford Foundation.

In 2017, Equality Labs received USD 50,000 from Luminate Group, owned by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar who funds a set of media portals whose objectives align with his values.

The next year, Equality Labs received USD 25,000 from OSF in 2018 for its caste survey report. Between 2018-20, EL has received another USD 477,025 from OSF via New York-based Fractured Atlas.

Overall, EL received more than million dollars (apart from an undisclosed amount from OSF & Luminate funded New Media Ventures) within 4-5 years – for which it produced a shady ‘caste survey’ in US.

In other words, Equality Labs, as per registration papers, was set-up only in 2022. However, it has published the survey report in 2018 and above all has been receiving millions of dollars at least since 2016-17.

Surprisingly, the ‘Caste Report’ didn’t acknowledge OSF/Omidyar/Ford, who gave million dollars! Instead it credited Jamaat fronts IAMC, Khalistani/ ISI operative Bhinder & his OFMI. After Bhinder/OFMI got exposed, EL quietly deleted their names from ‘acknowledgement’.

There was more clean up though. Dalit Diva & EL are active on all anti-India agenda– from Kashmir to Khalistan, to Minority issues to CAA/NRC with same fronts. As they kept getting exposed, it was a liability to remain associated. Hence, all tweets up to 2021 were deleted.

In 2020 Equality Labs released tool-kits and pamphlets during the CAA-NRC protests indicating ‘India’s path to Genocide of minorities’. Subsequently however, they deleted the toolkit & pamphlets also from its social media & its website.

As it is said, its hard to erase history. We happened to have their data, just in case. And the data reveals their association not only with fronts but also their ‘causes’.

BUT, This did not stop the ‘global news media’ to give unqualified publicity to EL & its survey. Looks like Soros money to EL was put to good use. Al Jazeera, the front associated with Muslim Brotherhood & saviour of Soros even gave an OpEd to Thenmozhi. (Surprise!)

The Soros network clout could be seen from the fact that the Equality Labs’ questionable at best report has been able to manufacture narratives of a ‘caste binary’, with a liberal help from global ‘news media and Jamaat/ MB fronts in the US.

There is a reason for creating the binary – reducing the complex caste structure of india into Brahmin v/s Dalit. It is a simple idea to sell in West, equating it with White v/s Black. It will also be easy to copy the BLM toolkit in India.

Above all, no divisions in a society is possible without a superficial binary – ‘us vs them’. The realities of complex caste issues in India doesn’t allow for such crude categorization. This is also a reason a new ‘victim brahmin’ narrative is also in making.

However, this effort to weaponize caste issue against India is not the first time. US based Antioch Christian Missionary launched a project in 1999 called Dalitstan, registered under the name of Helen Eklund.

The US-based-White-Christian missionaries led front demanded a separate land for Dalits in India.

Incidentally, Dalitstan also espoused other secessionist causes as well – from Kashmir to Khalistan to Mughalistan and Dravidstan. Exact same fault lines where all present day players are active again. Déjà vu.

Dalitsan found an Indian face for its project – VT Rajshekar, who was working with Indian Express and later started Dalit Voice. Dalitstan, along with several other radical/ secessionist platforms, was banned in 2006 after the Mumbai Train blasts.

Incidentally, Thenmozhi had started a Blog in 2011 called Dalit Nation (English for Dalitstan), before moving to more catchy ‘Equality Labs’. The zeitgeist. And the Christian Missonaries are replaced by philanthropists and Jamaat. The zeitgeist.

Life comes a full circle: VT Rajshekhar’s son Salil Shetty happens to be the global Vice President of OSF. Shetty has previously worked at Amnesty International and Action Aid India (banned for receiving foreign funds).

The attempt to frame caste in binary, the million $ funding, and the control over narrative through Western media would be one of the biggest challenge for Indian society. One of the surest way to counter the narrative is to try and get rid of the ills of caste itself.

(This article has been compiled from the tweet thread posted by @DisinfoLab on June 6, 2023, with minor edits to improve readability and conform to HinduPost style guide)

https://hindupost.in/world/how-us-deep-state-ngos-islamists-neo-amebdkarites-colluded-to-pass-an-anti-caste-law-via-an-afghan-muslim-us-senator-a-disinfolab-special/