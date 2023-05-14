Belgium: An educational campaign about homophobia at a high school resulted in a show of force by Muslim students who shouted “Allah Akbar” and spat on the LGBT flag at the same time

Posted on by

Belgium: An educational campaign about homophobia at a high school resulted in a show of force by Muslim students who shouted “Allah Akbar” and spat on the LGBT flag at the same time – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s