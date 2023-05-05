Germany: Did the Turkish-born knifeman who had seriously injured two little schoolgirls of a Christian denominational school act out of Islamist motives? Posted on 5. May 2023 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/germany-d….id-the-turkish-born-Germany: Did the Turkish-born knifeman who had seriously injured two little schoolgirls of a Christian denominational school act out of Islamist motives? – Allah's Willing Executioners1:42 PM May 5, 2023 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related