France: “I will return to blow everything up with the Kalach! I swear to you on the Quran!”; Nahima, who assures she is “not radicalised at all”, sentenced to 6 months probation for repeated threats Posted on 8. Apr 2023 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-i-….will-return-to-blow-France: “I will return to blow everything up with the Kalach! I swear to you on the Quran!”; Nahima, who assures she is “not radicalised at all”, sentenced to 6 months probation for repeated threats – Allah's Willing Executioners3:40 PM April 8, 2023 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related