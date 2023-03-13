BBC reinstates Lineker and issues groveling apology for suspending presenter who breached impartiality by comparing Britain’s asylum policy with 1930s Germany

Posted on by

BBC reinstates Lineker and issues groveling apology for suspending presenter who breached impartiality by comparing Britain’s asylum policy with 1930s Germany – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s