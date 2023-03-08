Germany: Syrian refugee with links to the Islamic State beats the owner of the flat with an axe, among other things because he has alcohol at home Posted on 8. Mar 2023 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/germany-s….yrian-refugee-with-lGermany: Syrian refugee with links to the Islamic State beats the owner of the flat with an axe, among other things because he has alcohol at home – Allah's Willing Executioners4:04 PM March 8, 2023 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related