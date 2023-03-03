France: Afghan migrant sentenced to one year in prison for sexually assaulting a young autistic woman at a public festival. “I did not know that touching the breasts is forbidden in France” Posted on 3. Mar 2023 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-af….ghan-migrant-sentencFrance: Afghan migrant sentenced to one year in prison for sexually assaulting a young autistic woman at a public festival. “I did not know that touching the breasts is forbidden in France” – Allah's Willing Executioners3:33 PM March 3, 2023 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related