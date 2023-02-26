Concert by rapper Lomepal in Geneva: thousands of people evacuated due to terrorist threat; man wanted by French authorities arrested, alleged to have links to jihadist networks

Posted on by

Concert by rapper Lomepal in Geneva: thousands of people evacuated due to terrorist threat; man wanted by French authorities arrested, alleged to have links to jihadist networks – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s