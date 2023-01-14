France: “Wallah! In the name of Allah, I will stab you to death!” A 17-year-old minor, known to police for dozens of other crimes, was arrested after trying to kill a passer-by with a knife Posted on 14. Jan 2023 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-wa….llah-in-the-name-of-France: “Wallah! In the name of Allah, I will stab you to death!” A 17-year-old minor, known to police for dozens of other crimes, was arrested after trying to kill a passer-by with a knife – Allah's Willing Executioners5:24 PM January 14, 2023 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related