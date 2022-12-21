France: A 13-year-old middle school student was arrested in Essonne after posting death threats against “infidels” to classmates. He had allegedly claimed to want to join the Islamic State

France: A 13-year-old middle school student was arrested in Essonne after posting death threats against "infidels" to classmates. He had allegedly claimed to want to join the Islamic State

