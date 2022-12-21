France: A 13-year-old middle school student was arrested in Essonne after posting death threats against “infidels” to classmates. He had allegedly claimed to want to join the Islamic State Posted on 21. Dec 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-a-….13-year-old-middle-sFrance: A 13-year-old middle school student was arrested in Essonne after posting death threats against “infidels” to classmates. He had allegedly claimed to want to join the Islamic State – Allah's Willing Executioners3:34 PM December 21, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related