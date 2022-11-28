Germany: Muslim stabbed refugee to death who had fled from Syrian Islamists because he had made negative remarks about Islam – but he did not have to go to prison for it

Posted on by

Germany: Muslim stabbed refugee to death who had fled from Syrian Islamists because he had made negative remarks about Islam – but he did not have to go to prison for it – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s