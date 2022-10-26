France: Police arrested an illegal Moroccan migrant who has a deportation order and was loudly praying Islamic prayers in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church in Mantes la Jolie. The church was the target of an attempted arson attack in January Posted on 26. Oct 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-po….lice-arrested-an-illFrance: Police arrested an illegal Moroccan migrant who has a deportation order and was loudly praying Islamic prayers in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church in Mantes la Jolie. The church was the target of an attempted arson attack in January – Allah's Willing Executioners4:41 PM October 26, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related