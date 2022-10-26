France: Police arrested an illegal Moroccan migrant who has a deportation order and was loudly praying Islamic prayers in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church in Mantes la Jolie. The church was the target of an attempted arson attack in January

France: Police arrested an illegal Moroccan migrant who has a deportation order and was loudly praying Islamic prayers in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church in Mantes la Jolie. The church was the target of an attempted arson attack in January

