France: 12-year-old Lola found with her throat cut and locked in a suitcase, two Algerians put on trial – Judicial investigation launched for “murder, rape and torture” Posted on 17. Oct 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-12….-year-old-lola-foundFrance: 12-year-old Lola found with her throat cut and locked in a suitcase, two Algerians put on trial – Judicial investigation launched for “murder, rape and torture” – Allah's Willing Executioners11:39 AM October 17, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related