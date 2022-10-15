France: First conviction in connection with the murder of Samuel Paty: Girl sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment, of which eighteen months suspended, for “terrorist activities”

Posted on by

France: First conviction in connection with the murder of Samuel Paty: Girl sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment, of which eighteen months suspended, for “terrorist activities” – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s