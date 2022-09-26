France: A 35-year-old Sudanese man legally in the country is arrested after waving a knife in front of a resident while shouting “Allah Akbar” and threatening French people with death Posted on 26. Sep 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-a-….35-year-old-sudaneseFrance: A 35-year-old Sudanese man legally in the country is arrested after waving a knife in front of a resident while shouting “Allah Akbar” and threatening French people with death – Allah's Willing Executioners3:12 PM September 26, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related