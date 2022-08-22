Those who fight against the mullahs and the Islamic headscarf at the risk of their lives support the rule of the white man. Says the German Greens’ favourite newspaper

Posted on by

Those who fight against the mullahs and the Islamic headscarf at the risk of their lives support the rule of the white man. Says the German Greens’ favourite newspaper – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s