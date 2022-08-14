After his reaction to Salman Rushdie assassination: much criticism of Austrian President Van der Bellen Posted on 14. Aug 2022 by medforth Fred Alan MedforthAfter his reaction to Salman Rushdie assassination: much criticism of Austrian President Van der Bellen https://medforth.biz/after-his….-reaction-to-salman-After his reaction to Salman Rushdie assassination: much criticism of Austrian President Van der Bellen – Allah's Willing Executioners12:10 PM August 14, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related