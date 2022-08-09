France: The “Ramadan Market” in Lyon, which takes place during the month of Ramadan, will change its name. The environmentalists at the top of the city will now call it the “Market of Oriental Tastes” Posted on 9. Aug 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-th….e-ramadan-market-in-France: The “Ramadan Market” in Lyon, which takes place during the month of Ramadan, will change its name. The environmentalists at the top of the city will now call it the “Market of Oriental Tastes” – Allah's Willing Executioners11:18 AM August 9, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related