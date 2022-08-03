Black African sexually assaults 17-year-old German girl and defends himself by saying: “Doesn’t a black man have the right to touch a white girl?”

Posted on by

Black African sexually assaults 17-year-old German girl and defends himself by saying: “Doesn’t a black man have the right to touch a white girl?” – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s