France: Muhittin Ulug could not stand the fact that his daughter was with a Frenchman. He will soon go on trial for the murder of Julien Videlaine, who he massacred with 19 stabs with a knife

Posted on by

France: Muhittin Ulug could not stand the fact that his daughter was with a Frenchman. He will soon go on trial for the murder of Julien Videlaine, who he massacred with 19 stabs with a knife – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s