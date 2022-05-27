France: A father stabbed in the throat outside a private Catholic school by a man saying he was “acting in the name of Allah” – He died yesterday

Posted on by

France: A father stabbed in the throat outside a private Catholic school by a man saying he was “acting in the name of Allah” – He died yesterday – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s