“Protect your families, you infidels. I will cut your throats like I did in Syria”. : Man convicted of threats in France but acquitted of glorifying terrorism

Posted on by

“Protect your families, you infidels. I will cut your throats like I did in Syria”. : Man convicted of threats in France but acquitted of glorifying terrorism – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s