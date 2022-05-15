Football: Muslim PSG professional Idrissa Gana Gueye does not play any French first division matches during the campaign days against homophobia Posted on 15. May 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/football-….muslim-psg-professioFootball: Muslim PSG professional Idrissa Gana Gueye does not play any French first division matches during the campaign days against homophobia – Allah's Willing Executioners2:58 PM May 15, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related