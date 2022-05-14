“There were no Islamist attacks, it was the intelligence services (…) I refuse to blame my Muslim brothers,” claimed the alleged far-right activist suspected of shooting a man in Paris Posted on 14. May 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/there-wer….e-no-islamist-attack“There were no Islamist attacks, it was the intelligence services (…) I refuse to blame my Muslim brothers,” claimed the alleged far-right activist suspected of shooting a man in Paris – Allah's Willing Executioners9:02 PM May 14, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related