Coptic Christians beaten up in Turin, Italy, for smoking cigarettes and wearing a cross during Ramadan: “They want to apply Sharia law to us because they see us as inferior and want to rule us” Posted on 24. Apr 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/coptic-ch….ristians-beaten-up-iCoptic Christians beaten up in Turin, Italy, for smoking cigarettes and wearing a cross during Ramadan: “They want to apply Sharia law to us because they see us as inferior and want to rule us” – Allah's Willing Executioners9:54 PM April 23, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related