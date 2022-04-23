Berlin municipality to ration drinking water

The slogan of the Greens in Germany [Grün wirkt!] can now be quite literally translated into exactly the opposite of what it promises: The increasing scarcity of resources and restrictions as a result of the self-inflicted energy crisis are casting their shadows on everyday life, as “Green works!”

With eco-conscious Berlin’s “Master Water Plan”, water consumption is now being rationed for the first time – even without a drought.

The future of Germany is taking shape in Berlin. This applies not only to the open border migration policy, the city’s complete over-indebtedness or the dominance of violent clan crime, but also to the coming climate dictatorship: Due to the water shortage, which has been foreseeable for some time, the Senate is planning measures to reduce water consumption in its “Water Master Plan”.

Accordingly, the new plan is to contain more than 30 measures to reduce water consumption in the capital.

Penalties for too much consumption

And that has consequences: The water association Strausberg-Erkner (WSE) has already started rationing supplies. Initially, the limitations only applied to newcomers to the region; for them, water consumption in newly built houses is limited to 105 liters per person per day. If the quota is exceeded, fines are automatically due. But from 2025, this rule will be extended to all residents of the catchment area.

Since the previous statistical daily consumption in the affected region is 175 liters per person – and the national average is at least 126 liters – this rationing means a considerable restriction. With doctrinaire slogans reminiscent of socialist mismanagement, such as “You decide: climate protection begins at your tap,” the WSE, in the spirit of its green pacemaker, is pushing for “conscious” water consumption and reminding citizens that “filling the swimming pool, washing the car in the garden, extensive lawn irrigation are not part of the necessary drinking water supply”.

WSE association leader André Bähler identified the poor Berlin allotment garden owners as the main culprits. Although these are not registered in the association area, watering their gardens drives up consumption. The increase in water consumption in summer is not due to households, but to people trying to grow their own food.

Water use by Musk factory?

However, some also blame Tesla’s newly built Giga factory, which is located in the catchment area of ​​the WSE, for its extreme water consumption. For these, however, well, the permissible funding amounts have already been increased by the red-green state government. Different standards apply to “global player” Musk and the sacred cow e-mobility.

Musk is said to have already invested around five billion euros in the factory, a sum that the Brandenburg Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed, even if Tesla did not want to provide any information.

