St-Etienne Cathedral in Toulouse: A person deposits an explosive device and attacks the sexton – He is already known for violence at gunpoint and for having deposited a suspicious package in the Metro

Posted on by

St-Etienne Cathedral in Toulouse: A person deposits an explosive device and attacks the sexton – He is already known for violence at gunpoint and for having deposited a suspicious package in the Metro – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s