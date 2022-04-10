Criminal Lebanese extended family threatens German reporters – Not a single journalist dared to appear at the start of the trial against the migrants on social assistance Posted on 10. Apr 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/criminal-….lebanese-extended-faCriminal Lebanese extended family threatens German reporters – Not a single journalist dared to appear at the start of the trial against the migrants on social assistance – Allah's Willing Executioners12:58 PM April 10, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related